Pictures | Sat Apr 4, 2015 | 7:20am IST

Tragedy in Kenya

A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, Kenyan, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative of a victim is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed on Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A motorcyclist rides past the Garissa Catholic Church, which has remained closed after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Kenya, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier stops a boy from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
