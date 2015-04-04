Tragedy in Kenya
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, Kenyan, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative of a victim is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed on Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A motorcyclist rides past the Garissa Catholic Church, which has remained closed after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Kenya, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenya Defense Force soldier stops a boy from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Next Slideshows
Brazil refinery ablaze
Firefighters battle a fuel tank storage facility blaze at Latin America's largest port.
Inside Iran's nuclear talks
Behind the scenes of marathon negotiations between Iran and world powers in Switzerland.
Who is al Shabaab?
Examining the militant Somali Islamist group.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.