Tragedy in Kenya
A woman reacts after seeing her son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Nairobi, Kenya April 4, 2015, following Thursday's seige by gunmen in their campus in Garissa. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man looks through a window of Garissa morgue at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Christians pray during an Easter Sunday service in a church in Garissa April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Christian faithful from the World Victory Centre sings hymns during an Easter crusade service for the victims of the Garissa University attack in Nairobi April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Women fall in the dust after a policemen stops a crowd running towards bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts at the Chiromo Mortuary, where bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved, in Nairobi April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Garissa University student arrives at Nyayo stadium to meet his relatives in Nairobi April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A boy looks on as church members light candles during an Easter Sunday service at the Catholic church in Garissa April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A man reacts after seeing his son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Nairobi April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Garissa University students carry their belongings as they leave for destinations out of Garissa after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A policeman points his gun as he tries to push back people who came to see the bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a morgue in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A church security man searches a boy for weapons before an Easter Sunday service in front of a Catholic church in Garissa April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman reacts as she donates blood to help the survivors of Thursday's attack by gunmen at Garissa University in Nairobi April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
