Tragic end for zoo animals
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man directs a hippopotamus after it was shot with a tranquilizer dart at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. Some of the animals were captured or killed. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
A zoo keeper walks past dead bears at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods....more
A policeman stands next to a white tiger killed by police in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Volunteers clean debris at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Rescue workers watch a rhinoceros and donkeys inside their enclosure at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Rescue workers drag a dead tiger at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Zoo keepers drag a dead lion at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed policemen run after police killed a white tiger that had escaped from its enclosure during flooding, in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A white tiger, that had escaped from its enclosure during flooding, lies on the stretchers after it was killed by police in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man shoots a tranquilizer dart to put a hippopotamus to sleep at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
Rescue workers clean debris at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Volunteers clean debris as dead animals lie on the ground at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Rescue workers drag a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
Rescue workers drag a dead tiger at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Next Slideshows
Plight of the Rohingya
Thousands of ethnic Rohingya are fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
Caught between two countries
Migrants are stranded on a seawall on the Mediterranean Sea, as police block their entry from Italy into France.
Syrian war nears Israel
Israel signals a readiness to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights.
Healthcare in India
A collection of pictures from India�s healthcare sector
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.