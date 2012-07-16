Trailer park worth $30 million
June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to...more
June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according to the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
June Manning, 84, looks at a photo of herself aged four in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make...more
June Manning, 84, looks at a photo of herself aged four in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Bastille Day
Highlights from Bastille Day celebrations in France.
Communist bunker bar
The headquarters of former Chinese military leader Lin Biao has been converted into a military themed bar.
Siberian home gym
A beekeper in the Siberia builds himself a home gym made almost entirely out of wood.
One Tough Mudder
The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event in Vermont which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.