Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 20, 2012 | 11:05am IST

Train Accident near Mumbai

<p>Rescue personnel work near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches of a local commuter train, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue personnel work near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue personnel work near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches of a local commuter train, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 10
<p>Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 10
<p>Rescue personnel work near the deralied coach of a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue personnel work near the deralied coach of a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue personnel work near the deralied coach of a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 10
<p>Rescue personnel work near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express and a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue personnel work near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express and a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue personnel work near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express and a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 10
<p>Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 10
<p>A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 10
<p>A policeman and rescue workers walk past the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A policeman and rescue workers walk past the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

A policeman and rescue workers walk past the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 10
<p>A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 10
<p>Policemen and rescue workers gather in front of the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Policemen and rescue workers gather in front of the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

Policemen and rescue workers gather in front of the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 10
<p>Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Bulgaria bus bombing

Bulgaria bus bombing

Next Slideshows

Bulgaria bus bombing

Bulgaria bus bombing

Victims of the suicide blast return to Israel.

21 Jul 2012
Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gather for the funeral of Khanna.

20 Jul 2012
Fire on Tenerife Island

Fire on Tenerife Island

Fire-fighters work to prevent a forest fire from burning out of control on the southern part of Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands.

18 Jul 2012
Olympics 2012: Medal hopes for India

Olympics 2012: Medal hopes for India

India's best hopes at London Games.

18 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast