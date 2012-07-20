Train Accident near Mumbai
Rescue personnel work near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches...more
Rescue personnel work near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches of a local commuter train, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue personnel work near the deralied coach of a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue personnel work near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express and a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman and rescue workers walk past the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker stands near the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen and rescue workers gather in front of the derailed coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers gather near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
