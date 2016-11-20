Train accidents in India
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A view of a derailed train in Kanpur in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Police and members of the rescue operation stand at the site of a train derailment near Harda, Madhya Pradesh, in this handout provided by ANI on August 5, 2015. REUTERS/ANI/Handout via Reuters/Files
Damaged coaches of a passenger train are pictured after it derailed in Kaushambi district, in Uttar Pradesh, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of an accident at Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in Assam April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A rescue worker stands on a derailed coach at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A rescue worker searches through the wreckage of a passenger train which derailed near Fatehpur, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Kanpur city, located in Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Onlookers stand beside a derailed carriage of a passenger train at Kanshiram Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Security personnel conduct rescue operations at the site of a train accident near Badarwas station, about 260 km (160 miles) north of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rescue workers and onlookers gather at the site of a train accident at Sainthia in West Bengal July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Onlookers and railway officials stand beside derailed carriages of a passenger train after an explosion in Kokrajhar, in Assam, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Onlookers gather near the damaged wreckage of train carriages at the site of an accident at Jhargram area in West Bengal May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Onlookers stand beside derailed carriages of a passenger train near Banshkov village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Jaipur November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Onlookers stand beside derailed carriages of a passenger train at an accident site in the outskirts of Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Stranded passengers stand on a derailed train near Hyderabad, October 29, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Onlookers climb onto the wreckage of a train in Samlaya village, 152 km (94 miles) south of Ahmedabad, April 21, 2005. Reuters/Files
People crowd near the submerged coach of a luxury train destroyed in an accident earlier this week, in Rafiganj, 220 km (137 miles) south of Patna September 11, 2002. Reuters/Files
Rescue workers work in front of wreckage of a train carriage at the Jamui Railway station, in Bihar August 17, 2001. Reuters/Files
People gather beside the wreckage of a train crash near Calicut in Kerala, June 23, 2001. Reuters/Files
Rescuers try to retrieve trapped passengers from the carriages of a train at Jeevan Pura in Punjab on December 2, 2000. Reuters/Files
Wreckage of train coaches block the railway track at Gaisal August 3. Reuters/Files
View of the wreckage of two crowded trains which collided head-on at Gaisal 80 Km south of Siliguri, a few hours before dawn August 2, killing at least 175 people and injuring 310. Reuters/Files
Rescuers search for bodies among the wreakage of the passenger trains after collision in Firozobad town of Uttar Pradesh state on August 20. Reuters/Files
