Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2016 | 6:25pm IST

Train crash in Germany

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 17
Members of emergency services hold an infusion bottle at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services hold an infusion bottle at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services hold an infusion bottle at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 17
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 17
A member of emergency services loads an injured person in a helicopter at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A member of emergency services loads an injured person in a helicopter at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A member of emergency services loads an injured person in a helicopter at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 17
German police officers stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
German police officers stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 17
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 17
Members of emergency services stand next to a crashed train near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand next to a crashed train near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services stand next to a crashed train near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 17
A police photographer leaves the carriage at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A police photographer leaves the carriage at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A police photographer leaves the carriage at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
8 / 17
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 17
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 17
Members of emergency services prepare an injured person for transportation by helicopter from the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services prepare an injured person for transportation by helicopter from the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services prepare an injured person for transportation by helicopter from the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 17
Members of emergency services remove the body of a victim at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services remove the body of a victim at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services remove the body of a victim at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 17
Members of emergency services stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 17
Members of emergency services carry a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services carry a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services carry a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 17
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 17
Members of emergency services stand next to a corpse of a victim in a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand next to a corpse of a victim in a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services stand next to a corpse of a victim in a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 17
Paramedics attend to a crash victim near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Paramedics attend to a crash victim near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Paramedics attend to a crash victim near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Next Slideshows

Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Protesters and police scuffle after authorities try to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst clashes since...

09 Feb 2016
All eyes on New Hampshire

All eyes on New Hampshire

On the trail as the New Hampshire primary nears.

09 Feb 2016
Search for survivors in Taiwan

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescue efforts continue at an apartment block toppled by an earthquake.

08 Feb 2016
Transgender models

Transgender models

Aspiring models audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency.

08 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast