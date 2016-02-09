Train crash in Germany
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services hold an infusion bottle at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A member of emergency services loads an injured person in a helicopter at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German police officers stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services stand next to a crashed train near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A police photographer leaves the carriage at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services prepare an injured person for transportation by helicopter from the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services remove the body of a victim at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services carry a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of emergency services stand next to a corpse of a victim in a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Paramedics attend to a crash victim near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Next Slideshows
Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors
Protesters and police scuffle after authorities try to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst clashes since...
All eyes on New Hampshire
On the trail as the New Hampshire primary nears.
Search for survivors in Taiwan
Rescue efforts continue at an apartment block toppled by an earthquake.
Transgender models
Aspiring models audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.