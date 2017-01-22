Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jan 22, 2017 | 5:40pm IST

Train derails in Andhra Pradesh

People stand near the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed after it derailed near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a victim is pictured inside the debris after a passenger train derailed near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search for survivors after a passenger train derailed near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringe

An injured passenger of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar lies on the floor of a hospital after the train derailed near Kuneri station Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, India, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Bodies covered with white sheets are laid out after coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, India, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A body pinned under the wreckage of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar is seen after coaches of the passenger train derailed near Kuneri station in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, India, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

Rescuers lifted an injured passenger out of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar after coaches of the passenger train derailed near Kuneri station in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, India, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

A portion of broken railway track is seen after coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

Derailed coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar are seen near Kuneri station in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

Derailed coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar are seen near Kuneri station, in Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, in this still image from video January 22, 2017.

