Pictures | Thu May 1, 2014 | 6:30pm IST

Train explosions in Chennai

<p>A member of the bomb disposal squad examines the area next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Policemen and security officials stand near a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A victim, who was injured in an explosion that occurred in a passenger train, lies in a hospital in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>People crowd at a railway station to get the glimpse of a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A member of a bomb disposal squad with a sniffer dog examines a passenger train (L) in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A policeman stands guard next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Policemen stand guard next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A member of the bomb disposal squad examines the area next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

