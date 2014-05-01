Train explosions in Chennai
A member of the bomb disposal squad examines the area next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Policemen and security officials stand near a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A victim, who was injured in an explosion that occurred in a passenger train, lies in a hospital in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
People crowd at a railway station to get the glimpse of a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A member of a bomb disposal squad with a sniffer dog examines a passenger train (L) in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A policeman stands guard next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Policemen stand guard next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A member of the bomb disposal squad examines the area next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
