Train with MH17 dead
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in...more
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the...more
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia...more
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in...more
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Christians of Mosul
Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.
Tihar Food Court
"Tihar Food Court" in Delhi, a rehabilitation effort kicked off by the Tihar prison, wins praise for politeness, hygiene.
Fleeing Gaza
Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.
Inside the Costa Concordia
Photos taken from inside the wrecked luxury liner.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.