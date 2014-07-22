Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 8:35pm IST

Train with MH17 dead

People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 16
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 16
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 16
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 16
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 16
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 16
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 16
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 16
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 16
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 16
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 16
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 16
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 16
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 16
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 16
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Next Slideshows

Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.

22 Jul 2014
Tihar Food Court

Tihar Food Court

"Tihar Food Court" in Delhi, a rehabilitation effort kicked off by the Tihar prison, wins praise for politeness, hygiene.

22 Jul 2014
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

22 Jul 2014
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

Photos taken from inside the wrecked luxury liner.

21 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures