Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 27, 2014 | 12:18am IST

Training in disasterland

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax,...more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development...more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development...more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 12
<p>A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Next Slideshows

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

China will begin limiting how many tourists can visit the Forbidden City, amid worries that its popularity is damaging the site.

27 Mar 2014
Candy Crush IPO

Candy Crush IPO

The Candy Crush maker goes public in NY.

26 Mar 2014
Varanasi beyond politics

Varanasi beyond politics

Snapshots from the ancient city of Varanasi, sometimes called the heart of Hinduism.

26 Mar 2014
City of the Dead

City of the Dead

Cairo's poorest people live in a slum in the massive El'Arafa necropolis.

26 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures