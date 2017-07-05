Training the Afghan National Army
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine prepares a mine clearance exercise with Afghan National Army soldiers as part of training operations in Helmand. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine stands next to an Afghan National Army soldier during training. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine explains the use of controls for a remote mine clearance robot. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine walks near Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines get briefed before a training with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training exercise. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines explain the use of mine clearance robots. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine advises Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central...
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Last stand in Mosul
Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress
Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Modi in Israel
PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.
The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.