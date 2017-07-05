Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 10:36pm IST

Training the Afghan National Army

A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
1 / 15
A U.S. Marine prepares a mine clearance exercise with Afghan National Army soldiers as part of training operations in Helmand. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
2 / 15
A U.S. Marine stands next to an Afghan National Army soldier during training. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
3 / 15
A U.S. Marine explains the use of controls for a remote mine clearance robot. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
4 / 15
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
5 / 15
A U.S. Marine walks near Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
6 / 15
U.S. Marines get briefed before a training with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
7 / 15
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training exercise. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
8 / 15
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
9 / 15
U.S. Marines explain the use of mine clearance robots. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
10 / 15
A U.S. Marine advises Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
11 / 15
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
12 / 15
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
13 / 15
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
14 / 15
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
15 / 15
