Pictures | Tue Dec 2, 2014 | 7:05pm IST

Training the Afghan National Army

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers eat their lunch after taking part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier fires a rifle during a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers descend from a helicopter during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul October 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
