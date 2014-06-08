Training the RSS way
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. Picture taken February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Mohan Bhagwat (R), chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu organisation, and K.S. Sudershan, former chief of RSS, attend the annual Hindu samagam or gathering in Bhopal February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Supporters of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardliner group, march on the last day of a seven-day camp in Ahmedabad January 1, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Activists from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a right wing Hindu organisation, participate in the long jump, after taking an oath to fight terrorism, as part of a sports day program in Mumbai May 18,2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand at attention in Kolkata January 22, 2003 Reuters Photographer/Files
Activists from the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercise with their trademark sticks at the end of three-day National Security Meet in Shastri Puram near Agra on October 15, 2000. Reuters photographer/Files
