Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 8, 2014 | 6:45pm IST

Training the RSS way

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Close
1 / 11
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Close
2 / 11
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. Picture taken February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. Picture taken February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. Picture taken February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
3 / 11
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardline group, hold bamboo sticks as they take part in a march in Bhopal February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
4 / 11
Mohan Bhagwat (R), chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu organisation, and K.S. Sudershan, former chief of RSS, attend the annual Hindu samagam or gathering in Bhopal February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Mohan Bhagwat (R), chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu organisation, and K.S. Sudershan, former chief of RSS, attend the annual Hindu samagam or gathering in Bhopal February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Mohan Bhagwat (R), chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu organisation, and K.S. Sudershan, former chief of RSS, attend the annual Hindu samagam or gathering in Bhopal February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
5 / 11
Supporters of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardliner group, march on the last day of a seven-day camp in Ahmedabad January 1, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Supporters of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardliner group, march on the last day of a seven-day camp in Ahmedabad January 1, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Supporters of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu hardliner group, march on the last day of a seven-day camp in Ahmedabad January 1, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
6 / 11
Activists from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Activists from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Activists from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
7 / 11
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a right wing Hindu organisation, participate in the long jump, after taking an oath to fight terrorism, as part of a sports day program in Mumbai May 18,2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a right wing Hindu organisation, participate in the long jump, after taking an oath to fight terrorism, as part of a sports day program in Mumbai May 18,2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Activists from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a right wing Hindu organisation, participate in the long jump, after taking an oath to fight terrorism, as part of a sports day program in Mumbai May 18,2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Close
8 / 11
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand at attention in Kolkata January 22, 2003 Reuters Photographer/Files

Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand at attention in Kolkata January 22, 2003 Reuters Photographer/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand at attention in Kolkata January 22, 2003 Reuters Photographer/Files
Close
9 / 11
Activists from the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Activists from the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Activists from the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a training camp in Bhopal January 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
10 / 11
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercise with their trademark sticks at the end of three-day National Security Meet in Shastri Puram near Agra on October 15, 2000. Reuters photographer/Files

Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercise with their trademark sticks at the end of three-day National Security Meet in Shastri Puram near Agra on October 15, 2000. Reuters photographer/Files

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Volunteers of hardline Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercise with their trademark sticks at the end of three-day National Security Meet in Shastri Puram near Agra on October 15, 2000. Reuters photographer/Files
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week

08 Jun 2014
D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.

07 Jun 2014
Celebrating the dark side

Celebrating the dark side

Vampires, Victorian goths and lovers of dark subcultures gather for the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig, Germany.

07 Jun 2014
Chrome for the Crown?

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.

06 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures