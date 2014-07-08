Trains at a Glance
Passengers sit inside a crowded stationary train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker unloads coal from a goods train at a railway yard in Chandigarh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker pours lime powder onto a track for hygiene purposes at a railway station in Kochi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Commuters walk on a crowded platform at a railway station in Kolkata July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers stand on top of an overcrowded stationed train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman crosses under the carriages of a parked goods train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out through the window of a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers sit inside a crowded stationary train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at a railway station in New Delhi July 8, 2014. India plans to spend 654.5 billion rupees ($10.95 billion) on its railways in 2014/2015, the government said in its railway budget on Tuesday....more
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. India plans to spend 654.5 billion rupees ($10.95 billion) on its railways in 2014/2015, the government said in its railway budget on...more
