Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 28, 2013 | 3:50am IST

Trains to nowhere

<p>Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. More than a year has passed since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-needed railroad tracks across this continent-sized nation. Not a single mile has been laid, however. Investors are balking at the push to build some 10,000 km (6,000 miles) of track because they worry that government policies might not make it worth their while. The North-South Railroad was initiated in 1987 to unite ten states and the agricultural interior of the country but now lies idle more than 25 years later with less than 20 percent of the project completed. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. More than a year has passed since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-needed...more

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. More than a year has passed since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-needed railroad tracks across this continent-sized nation. Not a single mile has been laid, however. Investors are balking at the push to build some 10,000 km (6,000 miles) of track because they worry that government policies might not make it worth their while. The North-South Railroad was initiated in 1987 to unite ten states and the agricultural interior of the country but now lies idle more than 25 years later with less than 20 percent of the project completed. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 10
<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 10
<p>Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, sits in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, sits in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State,...more

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, sits in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 10
<p>Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 10
<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 10
<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 10
<p>Abandoned train wagons are pictured on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Abandoned train wagons are pictured on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Abandoned train wagons are pictured on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 10
<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
8 / 10
<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 10
<p>Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, stands in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, stands in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias...more

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, stands in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes during the past week.

27 Sep 2013
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

A five-story apartment block collapses in the Indian city's financial district.

27 Sep 2013
Inside Google

Inside Google

Behind the scenes at Google Inc.

27 Sep 2013
Evicted from the forest

Evicted from the forest

Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers are evicted from a privately-owned forest in Brazil.

27 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures