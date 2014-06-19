Edition:
Transformers premiere

A 21-foot-tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Assistants help to arrange the dress of Chinese actress Li Bingbing on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Director Michael Bay takes pictures with his camera on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actor Mark Wahlberg poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese actress Li Bingbing poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actress Nicola Peltz poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Director Michael Bay poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actor Lee Vang poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese actor Han Geng poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actor Kelsey Grammer poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 21-foot-tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actress Nicola Peltz answers questions from reporters during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actor Mark Wahlberg and director Michael Bay answer questions from reporters during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(From L to R) Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon of the band Imagine Dragons pose on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese actress Li Bingbing answers reporters questions during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

