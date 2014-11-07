Transgender beauty pageant
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the...more
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela waves after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants pose for photographs backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain prepares backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain practices backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Lilia Kisaraji of Japan prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela gives a traditional greeting after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Retracing the Berlin Wall
A light installation temporarily divides Berlin again, tracing a route along the former Berlin Wall.
India this week
Pictures from India that caught our eyes this week.
The floating village
On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.
Coming ashore
Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.