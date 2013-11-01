Transgender beauty pageant
Roberta Holanda, a contestant from Brazil, poses for a photo backstage before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Arisa, a contestant from South Korea, applies make-up before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Andrea Justine Aliman, a contestant from the Philippines, applies eye drops before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Marcelo Ohio (C), a contestant from Brazil, is accompanied by second runner-up Nethnapada Kanrayanon of Thailand (L) and first runner-up Shantell D'Marco of USA after she was crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual...more
Marcelo Ohio, a contestant from Brazil, has her hair straightened before the final show during which she was announced winner of the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. ...more
Patricia Asyeera Wong, a contestant from Malaysia, is reflected in mirror before the start of the final show of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Contestants get ready to get onto the stage for the final show of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nethnapada Kanrayanon, a contestant from Thailand, gets ready for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Andrea Justine Aliman, a contestant from the Philippines, adjusts her coloured contact lens before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013....more
Marcelo Ohio, a contestant from Brazil, smiles after she was crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tanya Muang, a first ever contestant from Myanmar, gets ready for the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants from different countries get ready for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anastasia, a contestant from the South Africa, focuses before the start of the final show of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Marcelo Ohio (L), a contestant from Brazil, is crowned after winning the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Marcelo Ohio (C), a contestant from Brazil, is kissed by the first and second runners-up after she was crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir...more
