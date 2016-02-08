Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 6:40pm IST

Transgender models

An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model poses for a photo shoot during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model walks in front of judges during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model gets her waist measured during auditions for transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model does her hair before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model does her make up before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modeling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
An aspiring model takes a selfie before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model checks her mobile as she waits to enrol herself for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. Picture taken on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model takes questions from judges during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model checks her makeup before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model does her make up before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
