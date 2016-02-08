Transgender models
An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model poses for a photo shoot during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model walks in front of judges during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model gets her waist measured during auditions for transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model does her hair before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model does her make up before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modeling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model takes a selfie before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model checks her mobile as she waits to enrol herself for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. Picture taken on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model takes questions from judges during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model checks her makeup before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model waits for an audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model does her make up before auditioning for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Best of Cindy Crawford
A look at the career of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Super Bowl halftime
Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform together.
Halftime show at Super Bowl 50
Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars take to the stage for the halftime show.
India Auto Expo 2016
Images from India's Auto Expo 2016 at Greater Noida.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.