Pictures | Mon Nov 5, 2012 | 10:35pm IST

Transgendered beauties

<p>Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

