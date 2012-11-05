Transgendered beauties
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of...more
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India this week
Brazil's trucking lifeline
With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities.
Jobless migrants return home
Spain's boom had made it the land of opportunity for millions of migrant workers. But since the economic crisis, many of those immigrants have returned home.
Looking for work
The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.