Transgendered beauty queen

Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition while wearing her bikini in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally born female." Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch