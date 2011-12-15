Transsexual Air
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, Peter Chan, president of PC Air, Chatwiwat Klamkomol, chairman of PC Air, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, and Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, pose for photographers in...more
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, Peter Chan, president of PC Air, Chatwiwat Klamkomol, chairman of PC Air, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, and Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, pose for photographers in front of a PC Air plane at Surat Thani Airport December 15, 2011. P.C. Air set its first proving flight from Bangkok to Surat Thani province after it recruited four transsexual flight attendants earlier this year. The airline's original plan to hire only male and female attendants was changed when more than 100 job applications from transvestites and transsexuals were received, four of whom were recruited along with 19 female and seven male flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants, which include femininity and attractiveness. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An instructor cleans the face of transsexual flight attendant Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, during a make-up training session at PC Air office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Transsexual flight attendants attend a make-up training session at PC Air office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Transsexual flight attendants Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, and Chayathisa Nakmai (L), 24, attend a make-up training session at PC Air office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Transsexual flight attendant Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, has her hair done during a hair-dressing training session at the PC Air office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R, sitting): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24 and Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, look at an instructor during a make-up training session at the airline's office in Bangkok February 9, 2011....more
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R, sitting): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24 and Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, look at an instructor during a make-up training session at the airline's office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Transsexual flight attendant Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, looks at herself in a mirror during a make-up training session at the PC Air office in Bangkok February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, and Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, pose for photographers in a PC Air aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport...more
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, and Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, pose for photographers in a PC Air aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendant Chayathisa Nakmai (R), 24, demonstrates in-flight safety to passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendant Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, serves passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendants Nathatai Sukkaset (L), 26, and Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, serve passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendant Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, demonstrates in-flight safety to passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendant Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, puts a passenger's luggage in the overhead compartment on P.C. Air's aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendant Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, serves passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L) Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, and Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, serve passengers on P.C. Air's aircraft December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, and Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, pose for photographers at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011....more
