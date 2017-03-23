Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 9:47pm IST

Trapped in Mosul

Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 19
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 19
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
5 / 19
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 19
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 19
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 19
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 19
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 19
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 19
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 19
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 19
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 19
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 19
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 19
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Next Slideshows

The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.

23 Mar 2017
World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

23 Mar 2017
World Water Day 2017

World Water Day 2017

This year's United Nations World Water Day, marked on March 22, is focused on waste water.

22 Mar 2017
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

22 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast