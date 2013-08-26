Trapping lobster
Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than...more
Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than tripled, from 5 in 2010 to 16 last year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
India this week
A collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.
Throwing goats
During the annual Deopokhari festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins.
Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai
A photojournalist in her early 20s was gang-raped in Mumbai.
Riding the Moscow Metro
Commuting underground in the Russian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.