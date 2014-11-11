Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014 | 9:35am IST

Travel India - Jaipur

A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
1 / 22
A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files

A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files
Close
2 / 22
A private security guard closes a window at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 24, 2012. The annual festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing publishing markets. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

A private security guard closes a window at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 24, 2012. The annual festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A private security guard closes a window at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 24, 2012. The annual festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing publishing markets. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
3 / 22
Tourists walk on a footway of the step well of Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 23, 2012. Nahargarh fort, one of the major tourist attractions of the city, was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in 1734. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

Tourists walk on a footway of the step well of Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 23, 2012. Nahargarh fort, one of the major tourist attractions of the city, was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in 1734. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists walk on a footway of the step well of Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 23, 2012. Nahargarh fort, one of the major tourist attractions of the city, was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in 1734. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
4 / 22
Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
5 / 22
A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
6 / 22
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. The five-day-long festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing publishing markets. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. The five-day-long festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. The five-day-long festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing publishing markets. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
7 / 22
Kanahiya Sharma, 40, a monkey caretaker, feeds monkeys on his shoulders outside Galtaji temple in Jaipur January 21, 2012. Hundreds of monkeys live around the temple and are often fed by Hindu devotees who visit the temple, Sharma said. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

Kanahiya Sharma, 40, a monkey caretaker, feeds monkeys on his shoulders outside Galtaji temple in Jaipur January 21, 2012. Hundreds of monkeys live around the temple and are often fed by Hindu devotees who visit the temple, Sharma said. REUTERS/Altaf...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Kanahiya Sharma, 40, a monkey caretaker, feeds monkeys on his shoulders outside Galtaji temple in Jaipur January 21, 2012. Hundreds of monkeys live around the temple and are often fed by Hindu devotees who visit the temple, Sharma said. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Close
8 / 22
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the form of the crown of Hindu Lord Krishna and has five stories and is constructed of red and pink sandstone. The side facing the street outside the palace complex has 953 small windows. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the form of the crown of Hindu Lord Krishna and has five stories and is constructed of red and pink sandstone. The side facing the street outside the palace complex has 953 small windows. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Close
9 / 22
A boy looks out from a window of "Hawa Mahal" also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

A boy looks out from a window of "Hawa Mahal" also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A boy looks out from a window of "Hawa Mahal" also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Close
10 / 22
A man waits for customers for an elephant ride outside Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

A man waits for customers for an elephant ride outside Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man waits for customers for an elephant ride outside Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files
Close
11 / 22
A Rajasthani artisan plays music as guests have their dinner at the "Swarna Mahal", a dining coach of the new luxury train named "Royal Rajasthan on Wheels" (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan in this January 12, 2009 file photo. It's billed as one of the world's most luxurious and romantic train journeys. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

A Rajasthani artisan plays music as guests have their dinner at the "Swarna Mahal", a dining coach of the new luxury train named "Royal Rajasthan on Wheels" (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan in this January 12, 2009 file photo. It's billed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A Rajasthani artisan plays music as guests have their dinner at the "Swarna Mahal", a dining coach of the new luxury train named "Royal Rajasthan on Wheels" (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan in this January 12, 2009 file photo. It's billed as one of the world's most luxurious and romantic train journeys. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
12 / 22
A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between the two hills. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between the two hills. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
13 / 22
Rajasthani artisans play music at the "City Palace" in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh during his reign and its complex covers a huge area, which is divided into a series of gardens, courtyards and buildings. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Rajasthani artisans play music at the "City Palace" in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh during his reign and its complex covers a huge area, which is divided into a series of gardens, courtyards and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Rajasthani artisans play music at the "City Palace" in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh during his reign and its complex covers a huge area, which is divided into a series of gardens, courtyards and buildings. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
14 / 22
A media person sits inside the premises at the Amber fort in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The structure known as Amber fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

A media person sits inside the premises at the Amber fort in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The structure known as Amber fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A media person sits inside the premises at the Amber fort in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The structure known as Amber fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
15 / 22
Tourists stand at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Tourists stand at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists stand at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
16 / 22
A tourist rests during his visit to Amber palace in Jaipur, May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A tourist rests during his visit to Amber palace in Jaipur, May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A tourist rests during his visit to Amber palace in Jaipur, May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
17 / 22
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
18 / 22
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
19 / 22
A tourist looks through a window of Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A tourist looks through a window of Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A tourist looks through a window of Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
20 / 22
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
21 / 22
Foreign tourists atop elephants throw coloured powder to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours Holi in Jaipur, March 6, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Foreign tourists atop elephants throw coloured powder to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours Holi in Jaipur, March 6, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Foreign tourists atop elephants throw coloured powder to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours Holi in Jaipur, March 6, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

Next Slideshows

Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

11 Nov 2014
Dancing with disability

Dancing with disability

On the dance floor at the Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Poland.

11 Nov 2014
When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.

10 Nov 2014
Memories of East Germany

Memories of East Germany

Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.

08 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures