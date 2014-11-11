Travel India - Jaipur
A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files
A private security guard closes a window at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 24, 2012. The annual festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the world's fastest-growing...more
Tourists walk on a footway of the step well of Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 23, 2012. Nahargarh fort, one of the major tourist attractions of the city, was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in 1734. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who...more
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. The five-day-long festival aims to showcase the best of Indian, South Asian and international writing in one of the...more
Kanahiya Sharma, 40, a monkey caretaker, feeds monkeys on his shoulders outside Galtaji temple in Jaipur January 21, 2012. Hundreds of monkeys live around the temple and are often fed by Hindu devotees who visit the temple, Sharma said. REUTERS/Altaf...more
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the...more
A boy looks out from a window of "Hawa Mahal" also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A man waits for customers for an elephant ride outside Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files
A Rajasthani artisan plays music as guests have their dinner at the "Swarna Mahal", a dining coach of the new luxury train named "Royal Rajasthan on Wheels" (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan in this January 12, 2009 file photo. It's billed...more
A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between...more
Rajasthani artisans play music at the "City Palace" in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh during his reign and its complex covers a huge area, which is divided into a series of gardens, courtyards and...more
A media person sits inside the premises at the Amber fort in Jaipur, January 12, 2009. The structure known as Amber fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from...more
Tourists stand at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A tourist rests during his visit to Amber palace in Jaipur, May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A tourist looks through a window of Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Foreign tourists atop elephants throw coloured powder to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours Holi in Jaipur, March 6, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
