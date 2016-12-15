Travel Postcard: Delhi
The 13th century Qutub Minar is pictured in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees arrive at the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees arrive at the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk in front of one of the instruments of Jantar Mantar, a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, in New Delhi, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors arrive at the Bahai Mashriqu'l-Adhkar, better known as Lotus Temple, in New Delhi, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The historic Red Fort is pictured in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles drive past the illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry buildings in New Delhi, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are pictured in New Delhi, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry buildings are pictured in New Delhi, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take pictures in front of the historic Red Fort is pictured in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy plays in front of the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple takes a selfie in front of the 13th century Qutub Minar in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles move past the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The 13th century Qutub Minar is pictured in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man drives a vehicle as another walks past in front of India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man takes a photograph of his son in front of the 13th century Qutub Minar in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors arrive at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
British retirees who call Spain home
Tens of thousands of British retirees in Spain are worried that they might lose their free access to Spanish health care, currently assured by European Union...
Fiery protests in Brazil
Protests against Brazil's constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending.
Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo
People flee deeper into rebel-held Aleppo as government forces backed by Russia close in on the divided Syrian city.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.