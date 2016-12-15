Edition:
Travel Postcard: Delhi

The 13th century Qutub Minar is pictured in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Devotees arrive at the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Devotees arrive at the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People walk in front of one of the instruments of Jantar Mantar, a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, in New Delhi, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Visitors arrive at the Bahai Mashriqu'l-Adhkar, better known as Lotus Temple, in New Delhi, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People walk inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The historic Red Fort is pictured in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Vehicles drive past the illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry buildings in New Delhi, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Humayun's Tomb is pictured in New Delhi, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are pictured in New Delhi, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry buildings are pictured in New Delhi, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take pictures in front of the historic Red Fort is pictured in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy plays in front of the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A couple takes a selfie in front of the 13th century Qutub Minar in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Vehicles move past the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The 13th century Qutub Minar is pictured in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man drives a vehicle as another walks past in front of India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man takes a photograph of his son in front of the 13th century Qutub Minar in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Visitors arrive at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

