Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (L) greets his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (C), and niece, Dena Khosravi (R), 2, after they were detained for additional screening following their arrival to Seattle-Tacoma International...more
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf and her daughter Shams, 1, arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of President Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tareq Aziz (L) and his brother Ammar Aziz (2nd L), Yemeni nationals who were delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, smile as they are reunited with their family at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Yemeni Ali Alghazali, 13, who was previously prevented from boarding a plane to the U.S. following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on travel ban, embraces his mother Morsaleh Alghazali, upon Ali's arrival at Terminal 4 at JFK airport in...more
Najmia Abdishakur (R), a Somali national, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alma Kashkooli, 12, from Iran, who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli, who is living in the United States on a student visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New...more
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Faisal Etal (C, in brown coat), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by his brother Adan Etal at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Salma Ali (L), sister of 12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, waits with other family members for the arrival of Eman and her father Ahmed Ali at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. Ali and her father were stranded in Djibouti...more
12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, is reunited with her sister Salma (R) at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Ali and her father Ahmed Ali were blocked entry into the United States after President Donald Trump's executive order on...more
Ibrihim Al Murisi listens as his father tells reporters about their story as Yemeni nationals who were initially denied entry into the U.S. last week because of the recent travel ban, as they arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport....more
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (R) meets his niece, Dena Khosravi (L, bottom), 2, for the first time while greeting his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (L, top), after they were detained for additional screening following their...more
Aquel Aziz (background) greets his son Tareq Aziz (foreground, back to camera), a Yemeni national who was delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, as they are reunited at Washington Dulles International Airport. ...more
Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to...more
Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice...more
Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International...more
Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Rahmati was...more
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen...more
Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had...more
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S....more
Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a...more
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to...more
