Travelling in India
A boy looks through the broken window of a bus covered with rain drops as it rains in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy rides a bus during the early morning hours in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Orissa March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers jostle to board a bus on their way to work on a cold and foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts o0f New Delhi December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Kishan Gopal (wearing brown shirt), 14, sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran to his wife's house, located in Rajasthan, in this July 30 , 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A bus drives on the newly built Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A rickshaw puller eats beside a busy road in Kolkata April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Muslim schoolgirls wait for their school bus amidst fog in Amroha January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Commuters travel on a crowded bus in Mumbai December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A double-decker bus goes past Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A goods truck drives on a mountainous road before the foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Zojila, 108km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
News and media crew members stand on an open truck to take pictures of the Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Men ride their elephants amid heavy fog on a road during a cold morning in New Delhi January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Nuns who are members of a rescue team travel on a truck on their way home after work, on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Policemen stand guard as activists from opposition parties block a road during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A cycle rickshaw puller takes a nap in front of closed shops during a day-long strike in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A man drives a scooter past dismantled trucks at an automobile junk market in New Delhi October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Commuters travel past carriers loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Allahabad March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Vehicles move during busy traffic hours in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A motorbike rider is seen on a road in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
An illuminated auto rickshaw moves through a street as it rains during early morning in Jammu July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Rickshaw pullers wait for customers outside the Sahara Mall, a shopping centre built by Sahara group, in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Auto rickshaws sit in a traffic jam in the old city in central Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A municipal worker fumigates a residential colony as the children of local residents sitting in a rickshaw watch the fumes at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man travels in an auto rickshaw decorated with a picture of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
People travel in a motorised rickshaw on a street in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man rides a scooter-rickshaw next to a herd of sheep along a busy road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Lotus F1 Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Italy rides a bicycle past an auto rickshaw driven by McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain as they inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) rides in a cycle rickshaw on a road in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/Files
A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A cycle rickshaw puller transports a motorcycle in Amritsar June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files
A homeless disabled man sits on his tri-cycle on a street as it rains in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man drives an auto-rickshaw as dust particles fly in the air in the industrial area of Surat November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Kashmiri woman inside an auto rickshaw pleads with a policeman to let her pass at a security barricade set up to stop a protest march in Srinagar June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Newly married couple Prakash (L) and Sumita travel on a rickshaw at Patharpatima Island in the Sundarbans delta, about 100 km (62 miles) south from Kolkata, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A rickshaw driver talks on his mobile phone as he rides past a billboard outside a railway station in Chandigarh May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Anthony Hughes from England, wearing a Spiderman suit, poses in front of his three-wheel vehicle, an auto rickshaw, before the Rickshaw Run race's flag off in Kolkata June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
German Economy and Technology Minister Michael Glos (L) sits on a rickshaw during his visit to India's exhibition stand at the 41st International Tourism Industry Fair (ITB) in Berlin March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files
Brad Pitt looks out of a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw while travelling with Angelina Jolie (unseen) and their adopted son Maddox (unseen) in Pune, October 8,2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People from northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
People from northeastern states, sit at the platform while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy looks out of a compartment of the Kalka Mail passenger train at a railway station in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Commuters ride inside a carriage of a Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train as it travels along an elevated track in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train travels along an elevated track as traffic passes below in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during rush hour in Mumbai December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A convoy of cars carrying Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari departs after the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Workers transport kerosene oil in bullock carts to retail outlets in Mumbai April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bullock carts carry kerosene oil in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People from northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Kashmiri girl rows a kayak in Dal Lake covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
People travel in a boat shortly before it sank in the river Rupnarayan in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A representative for Abbott rides his bike to a doctor's clinic in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man rides a bicycle against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files
Commuters travel through a flooded street during heavy rains in Vishakhapatnam May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Employees of Harley Davidson and biking enthusiasts ride Harley Davidson motorcycles during a promotional event in Mumbai November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Villagers react to the camera from outside the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), on the outskirts of the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
The luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen at the railway station of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in this January 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A view of the deluxe "Lalgarh Palace" suite of the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), is seen on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
People look at Honda's "Third Generation Honda City" car inside a plant of Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. at Tapukara industrial area in Rajasthan September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Passengers sit inside an Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft before it takes off from Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Stewardesses serve passengers inside a Kingfisher Airlines aircraft in the skies over New Delhi May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A man rides a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road in Mumbai April 13, 2012. Picture taken April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man walks past a car displayed at a Mercedes-Benz showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Vehicles drive between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway is opened for traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman talks on her mobile phone as she stands next to Audi's "TT Coupe 3.2 Quattro" car at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play in a flooded bus terminal as a passenger bus moves past in New Delhi May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
