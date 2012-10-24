Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2012 | 5:20pm IST

Travelling in India

<p>A boy looks through the broken window of a bus covered with rain drops as it rains in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A boy looks through the broken window of a bus covered with rain drops as it rains in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A boy looks through the broken window of a bus covered with rain drops as it rains in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
1 / 86
<p>A boy rides a bus during the early morning hours in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files</p>

A boy rides a bus during the early morning hours in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A boy rides a bus during the early morning hours in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Close
2 / 86
<p>Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Orissa March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Orissa March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Orissa March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
3 / 86
<p>Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
4 / 86
<p>Labourers jostle to board a bus on their way to work on a cold and foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts o0f New Delhi December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Labourers jostle to board a bus on their way to work on a cold and foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts o0f New Delhi December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Labourers jostle to board a bus on their way to work on a cold and foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts o0f New Delhi December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
5 / 86
<p>Kishan Gopal (wearing brown shirt), 14, sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran to his wife's house, located in Rajasthan, in this July 30 , 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Kishan Gopal (wearing brown shirt), 14, sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran to his wife's house, located in Rajasthan, in this July 30 , 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Kishan Gopal (wearing brown shirt), 14, sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran to his wife's house, located in Rajasthan, in this July 30 , 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
6 / 86
<p>Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files</p>

Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Close
7 / 86
<p>People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
8 / 86
<p>A bus drives on the newly built Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A bus drives on the newly built Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A bus drives on the newly built Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
9 / 86
<p>A rickshaw puller eats beside a busy road in Kolkata April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A rickshaw puller eats beside a busy road in Kolkata April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A rickshaw puller eats beside a busy road in Kolkata April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
10 / 86
<p>Muslim schoolgirls wait for their school bus amidst fog in Amroha January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Muslim schoolgirls wait for their school bus amidst fog in Amroha January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Muslim schoolgirls wait for their school bus amidst fog in Amroha January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
11 / 86
<p>Commuters travel on a crowded bus in Mumbai December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Commuters travel on a crowded bus in Mumbai December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters travel on a crowded bus in Mumbai December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
12 / 86
<p>A double-decker bus goes past Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A double-decker bus goes past Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A double-decker bus goes past Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
13 / 86
<p>A goods truck drives on a mountainous road before the foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Zojila, 108km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A goods truck drives on a mountainous road before the foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Zojila, 108km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A goods truck drives on a mountainous road before the foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Zojila, 108km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
14 / 86
<p>The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
15 / 86
<p>News and media crew members stand on an open truck to take pictures of the Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

News and media crew members stand on an open truck to take pictures of the Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

News and media crew members stand on an open truck to take pictures of the Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
16 / 86
<p>Men ride their elephants amid heavy fog on a road during a cold morning in New Delhi January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Men ride their elephants amid heavy fog on a road during a cold morning in New Delhi January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Men ride their elephants amid heavy fog on a road during a cold morning in New Delhi January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
17 / 86
<p>Nuns who are members of a rescue team travel on a truck on their way home after work, on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Nuns who are members of a rescue team travel on a truck on their way home after work, on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Nuns who are members of a rescue team travel on a truck on their way home after work, on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
18 / 86
<p>Policemen stand guard as activists from opposition parties block a road during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Policemen stand guard as activists from opposition parties block a road during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Policemen stand guard as activists from opposition parties block a road during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
19 / 86
<p>A cycle rickshaw puller takes a nap in front of closed shops during a day-long strike in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

A cycle rickshaw puller takes a nap in front of closed shops during a day-long strike in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A cycle rickshaw puller takes a nap in front of closed shops during a day-long strike in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
20 / 86
<p>A man drives a scooter past dismantled trucks at an automobile junk market in New Delhi October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A man drives a scooter past dismantled trucks at an automobile junk market in New Delhi October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man drives a scooter past dismantled trucks at an automobile junk market in New Delhi October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
21 / 86
<p>A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
22 / 86
<p>Commuters travel past carriers loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Allahabad March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Commuters travel past carriers loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Allahabad March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters travel past carriers loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Allahabad March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
23 / 86
<p>Vehicles move during busy traffic hours in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Vehicles move during busy traffic hours in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Vehicles move during busy traffic hours in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
24 / 86
<p>A motorbike rider is seen on a road in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A motorbike rider is seen on a road in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A motorbike rider is seen on a road in Mumbai August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
25 / 86
<p>An illuminated auto rickshaw moves through a street as it rains during early morning in Jammu July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

An illuminated auto rickshaw moves through a street as it rains during early morning in Jammu July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

An illuminated auto rickshaw moves through a street as it rains during early morning in Jammu July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
26 / 86
<p>Rickshaw pullers wait for customers outside the Sahara Mall, a shopping centre built by Sahara group, in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Rickshaw pullers wait for customers outside the Sahara Mall, a shopping centre built by Sahara group, in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Rickshaw pullers wait for customers outside the Sahara Mall, a shopping centre built by Sahara group, in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Close
27 / 86
<p>Auto rickshaws sit in a traffic jam in the old city in central Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Auto rickshaws sit in a traffic jam in the old city in central Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Auto rickshaws sit in a traffic jam in the old city in central Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
28 / 86
<p>A municipal worker fumigates a residential colony as the children of local residents sitting in a rickshaw watch the fumes at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A municipal worker fumigates a residential colony as the children of local residents sitting in a rickshaw watch the fumes at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A municipal worker fumigates a residential colony as the children of local residents sitting in a rickshaw watch the fumes at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
29 / 86
<p>A man travels in an auto rickshaw decorated with a picture of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A man travels in an auto rickshaw decorated with a picture of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man travels in an auto rickshaw decorated with a picture of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
30 / 86
<p>A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
31 / 86
<p>People travel in a motorised rickshaw on a street in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

People travel in a motorised rickshaw on a street in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People travel in a motorised rickshaw on a street in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
32 / 86
<p>A man rides a scooter-rickshaw next to a herd of sheep along a busy road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A man rides a scooter-rickshaw next to a herd of sheep along a busy road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man rides a scooter-rickshaw next to a herd of sheep along a busy road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
33 / 86
<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Italy rides a bicycle past an auto rickshaw driven by McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain as they inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011.REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Italy rides a bicycle past an auto rickshaw driven by McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain as they inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of...more

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Italy rides a bicycle past an auto rickshaw driven by McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain as they inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011.REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Close
34 / 86
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) rides in a cycle rickshaw on a road in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/Files</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) rides in a cycle rickshaw on a road in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) rides in a cycle rickshaw on a road in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Close
35 / 86
<p>A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
36 / 86
<p>School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
37 / 86
<p>A cycle rickshaw puller transports a motorcycle in Amritsar June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files</p>

A cycle rickshaw puller transports a motorcycle in Amritsar June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A cycle rickshaw puller transports a motorcycle in Amritsar June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

Close
38 / 86
<p>A homeless disabled man sits on his tri-cycle on a street as it rains in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A homeless disabled man sits on his tri-cycle on a street as it rains in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A homeless disabled man sits on his tri-cycle on a street as it rains in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
39 / 86
<p>A man drives an auto-rickshaw as dust particles fly in the air in the industrial area of Surat November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A man drives an auto-rickshaw as dust particles fly in the air in the industrial area of Surat November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man drives an auto-rickshaw as dust particles fly in the air in the industrial area of Surat November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
40 / 86
<p>A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
41 / 86
<p>A Kashmiri woman inside an auto rickshaw pleads with a policeman to let her pass at a security barricade set up to stop a protest march in Srinagar June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman inside an auto rickshaw pleads with a policeman to let her pass at a security barricade set up to stop a protest march in Srinagar June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Kashmiri woman inside an auto rickshaw pleads with a policeman to let her pass at a security barricade set up to stop a protest march in Srinagar June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
42 / 86
<p>Newly married couple Prakash (L) and Sumita travel on a rickshaw at Patharpatima Island in the Sundarbans delta, about 100 km (62 miles) south from Kolkata, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Newly married couple Prakash (L) and Sumita travel on a rickshaw at Patharpatima Island in the Sundarbans delta, about 100 km (62 miles) south from Kolkata, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Newly married couple Prakash (L) and Sumita travel on a rickshaw at Patharpatima Island in the Sundarbans delta, about 100 km (62 miles) south from Kolkata, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
43 / 86
<p>A rickshaw driver talks on his mobile phone as he rides past a billboard outside a railway station in Chandigarh May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A rickshaw driver talks on his mobile phone as he rides past a billboard outside a railway station in Chandigarh May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A rickshaw driver talks on his mobile phone as he rides past a billboard outside a railway station in Chandigarh May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
44 / 86
<p>Anthony Hughes from England, wearing a Spiderman suit, poses in front of his three-wheel vehicle, an auto rickshaw, before the Rickshaw Run race's flag off in Kolkata June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Anthony Hughes from England, wearing a Spiderman suit, poses in front of his three-wheel vehicle, an auto rickshaw, before the Rickshaw Run race's flag off in Kolkata June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Anthony Hughes from England, wearing a Spiderman suit, poses in front of his three-wheel vehicle, an auto rickshaw, before the Rickshaw Run race's flag off in Kolkata June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
45 / 86
<p>German Economy and Technology Minister Michael Glos (L) sits on a rickshaw during his visit to India's exhibition stand at the 41st International Tourism Industry Fair (ITB) in Berlin March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files</p>

German Economy and Technology Minister Michael Glos (L) sits on a rickshaw during his visit to India's exhibition stand at the 41st International Tourism Industry Fair (ITB) in Berlin March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

German Economy and Technology Minister Michael Glos (L) sits on a rickshaw during his visit to India's exhibition stand at the 41st International Tourism Industry Fair (ITB) in Berlin March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

Close
46 / 86
<p>Brad Pitt looks out of a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw while travelling with Angelina Jolie (unseen) and their adopted son Maddox (unseen) in Pune, October 8,2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Brad Pitt looks out of a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw while travelling with Angelina Jolie (unseen) and their adopted son Maddox (unseen) in Pune, October 8,2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Brad Pitt looks out of a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw while travelling with Angelina Jolie (unseen) and their adopted son Maddox (unseen) in Pune, October 8,2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
47 / 86
<p>People from northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

People from northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People from northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
48 / 86
<p>People from northeastern states, sit at the platform while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

People from northeastern states, sit at the platform while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People from northeastern states, sit at the platform while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
49 / 86
<p>Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
50 / 86
<p>A boy looks out of a compartment of the Kalka Mail passenger train at a railway station in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A boy looks out of a compartment of the Kalka Mail passenger train at a railway station in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A boy looks out of a compartment of the Kalka Mail passenger train at a railway station in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
51 / 86
<p>A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
52 / 86
<p>Commuters ride inside a carriage of a Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train as it travels along an elevated track in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Commuters ride inside a carriage of a Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train as it travels along an elevated track in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters ride inside a carriage of a Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train as it travels along an elevated track in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
53 / 86
<p>A Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train travels along an elevated track as traffic passes below in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train travels along an elevated track as traffic passes below in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Namma Metro (Kannada for "Our Metro") train travels along an elevated track as traffic passes below in the Indira Nagar area of Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
54 / 86
<p>Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during rush hour in Mumbai December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during rush hour in Mumbai December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during rush hour in Mumbai December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
55 / 86
<p>A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
56 / 86
<p>A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
57 / 86
<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
58 / 86
<p>A convoy of cars carrying Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari departs after the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

A convoy of cars carrying Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari departs after the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A convoy of cars carrying Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari departs after the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
59 / 86
<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
60 / 86
<p>A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
61 / 86
<p>Workers transport kerosene oil in bullock carts to retail outlets in Mumbai April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Workers transport kerosene oil in bullock carts to retail outlets in Mumbai April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Workers transport kerosene oil in bullock carts to retail outlets in Mumbai April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
62 / 86
<p>Bullock carts carry kerosene oil in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Bullock carts carry kerosene oil in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Bullock carts carry kerosene oil in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
63 / 86
<p>A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
64 / 86
<p>People from northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

People from northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People from northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
65 / 86
<p>A Kashmiri girl rows a kayak in Dal Lake covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri girl rows a kayak in Dal Lake covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Kashmiri girl rows a kayak in Dal Lake covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
66 / 86
<p>A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
67 / 86
<p>Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
68 / 86
<p>People travel in a boat shortly before it sank in the river Rupnarayan in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

People travel in a boat shortly before it sank in the river Rupnarayan in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People travel in a boat shortly before it sank in the river Rupnarayan in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
69 / 86
<p>A representative for Abbott rides his bike to a doctor's clinic in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A representative for Abbott rides his bike to a doctor's clinic in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A representative for Abbott rides his bike to a doctor's clinic in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
70 / 86
<p>A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
71 / 86
<p>A man rides a bicycle against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files</p>

A man rides a bicycle against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man rides a bicycle against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files

Close
72 / 86
<p>Commuters travel through a flooded street during heavy rains in Vishakhapatnam May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Commuters travel through a flooded street during heavy rains in Vishakhapatnam May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Commuters travel through a flooded street during heavy rains in Vishakhapatnam May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
73 / 86
<p>Employees of Harley Davidson and biking enthusiasts ride Harley Davidson motorcycles during a promotional event in Mumbai November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Employees of Harley Davidson and biking enthusiasts ride Harley Davidson motorcycles during a promotional event in Mumbai November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Employees of Harley Davidson and biking enthusiasts ride Harley Davidson motorcycles during a promotional event in Mumbai November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
74 / 86
<p>Villagers react to the camera from outside the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), on the outskirts of the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Villagers react to the camera from outside the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), on the outskirts of the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Villagers react to the camera from outside the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), on the outskirts of the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
75 / 86
<p>The luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen at the railway station of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in this January 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

The luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen at the railway station of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in this January 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen at the railway station of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in this January 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
76 / 86
<p>A view of the deluxe "Lalgarh Palace" suite of the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), is seen on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

A view of the deluxe "Lalgarh Palace" suite of the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), is seen on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A view of the deluxe "Lalgarh Palace" suite of the luxury train, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW), is seen on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
77 / 86
<p>People look at Honda's "Third Generation Honda City" car inside a plant of Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. at Tapukara industrial area in Rajasthan September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

People look at Honda's "Third Generation Honda City" car inside a plant of Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. at Tapukara industrial area in Rajasthan September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

People look at Honda's "Third Generation Honda City" car inside a plant of Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. at Tapukara industrial area in Rajasthan September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
78 / 86
<p>Passengers sit inside an Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft before it takes off from Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Passengers sit inside an Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft before it takes off from Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Passengers sit inside an Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft before it takes off from Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
79 / 86
<p>Stewardesses serve passengers inside a Kingfisher Airlines aircraft in the skies over New Delhi May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Stewardesses serve passengers inside a Kingfisher Airlines aircraft in the skies over New Delhi May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Stewardesses serve passengers inside a Kingfisher Airlines aircraft in the skies over New Delhi May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
80 / 86
<p>A man rides a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road in Mumbai April 13, 2012. Picture taken April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man rides a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road in Mumbai April 13, 2012. Picture taken April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man rides a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road in Mumbai April 13, 2012. Picture taken April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
81 / 86
<p>Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
82 / 86
<p>A man walks past a car displayed at a Mercedes-Benz showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A man walks past a car displayed at a Mercedes-Benz showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man walks past a car displayed at a Mercedes-Benz showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
83 / 86
<p>Vehicles drive between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway is opened for traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Vehicles drive between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway is opened for traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Vehicles drive between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway is opened for traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
84 / 86
<p>A woman talks on her mobile phone as she stands next to Audi's "TT Coupe 3.2 Quattro" car at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman talks on her mobile phone as she stands next to Audi's "TT Coupe 3.2 Quattro" car at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A woman talks on her mobile phone as she stands next to Audi's "TT Coupe 3.2 Quattro" car at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
85 / 86
<p>Children play in a flooded bus terminal as a passenger bus moves past in New Delhi May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children play in a flooded bus terminal as a passenger bus moves past in New Delhi May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Children play in a flooded bus terminal as a passenger bus moves past in New Delhi May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
86 / 86
View Again
View Next
The iPad mini

The iPad mini

Next Slideshows

The iPad mini

The iPad mini

Apple Inc took the wraps off an 8-inch tablet called the iPad mini.

24 Oct 2012
The long war

The long war

Scenes from the war in Afghanistan.

27 Mar 2013
China: Then and now

China: Then and now

The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.

09 Nov 2012
Inside Iran

Inside Iran

The people and places that define Iran.

23 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast