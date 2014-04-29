Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 29, 2014 | 4:55pm IST

Travelling with a voting machine

<p>Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
1 / 23
<p>A worker collects electronic voting machines (EVM) from a strongroom at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A worker collects electronic voting machines (EVM) from a strongroom at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014....more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A worker collects electronic voting machines (EVM) from a strongroom at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 23
<p>A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside Indian security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside Indian security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside Indian security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
3 / 23
<p>Members of election duty staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Members of election duty staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Members of election duty staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 23
<p>Polling officers gather to collect electronic voting machines (EVM) from an election material distribution centre inside a stadium ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Polling officers gather to collect electronic voting machines (EVM) from an election material distribution centre inside a stadium ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers gather to collect electronic voting machines (EVM) from an election material distribution centre inside a stadium ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 23
<p>Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014....more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
6 / 23
<p>Workers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) in a trunk as Indian security personnel stand guard at an election material distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Workers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) in a trunk as Indian security personnel stand guard at an election material distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 23, 2014....more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Workers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) in a trunk as Indian security personnel stand guard at an election material distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
7 / 23
<p>Election staff check an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Election staff check an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Election staff check an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 23
<p>Members of the election staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) through a tea garden on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the election staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) through a tea garden on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri April 16, 2014....more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Members of the election staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) through a tea garden on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 23
<p>Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
10 / 23
<p>A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 23
<p>A polling officer carrying her child learns the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A polling officer carrying her child learns the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014....more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A polling officer carrying her child learns the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 23
<p>Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Jamri village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Jamri village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Jamri village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
13 / 23
<p>Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
14 / 23
<p>A polling officer seals an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the end of voting at a polling station in Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A polling officer seals an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the end of voting at a polling station in Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A polling officer seals an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the end of voting at a polling station in Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 23
<p>Polling officers use a cardboard sheet to take shelter from the heat as they check electronic voting machines after collecting them from a distribution centre in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Polling officers use a cardboard sheet to take shelter from the heat as they check electronic voting machines after collecting them from a distribution centre in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers use a cardboard sheet to take shelter from the heat as they check electronic voting machines after collecting them from a distribution centre in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 23
<p>Polling officers carrying electronic voting machines board a boat to reach their assigned polling stations as security personnel stand guard in Laikadhudia, in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Polling officers carrying electronic voting machines board a boat to reach their assigned polling stations as security personnel stand guard in Laikadhudia, in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers carrying electronic voting machines board a boat to reach their assigned polling stations as security personnel stand guard in Laikadhudia, in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 23
<p>Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 23
<p>Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal</p>

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Close
19 / 23
<p>Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal</p>

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Close
20 / 23
<p>Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from a distribution centre at Leh district of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from a distribution centre at Leh district of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from a distribution centre at Leh district of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
21 / 23
<p>Polling officers check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre in the central Indian city of Bhopal April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Polling officers check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre in the central Indian city of Bhopal April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Polling officers check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre in the central Indian city of Bhopal April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
22 / 23
<p>Tea plantation workers watch as an election officer demonstrates how to use an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during an awareness program at a tea plantation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Siliguri March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tea plantation workers watch as an election officer demonstrates how to use an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during an awareness program at a tea plantation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Siliguri March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Tea plantation workers watch as an election officer demonstrates how to use an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during an awareness program at a tea plantation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Siliguri March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Donetsk

Clashes in Donetsk

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Donetsk

Clashes in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.

29 Apr 2014
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

28 Apr 2014
Detained in eastern Ukraine

Detained in eastern Ukraine

International observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk.

28 Apr 2014
Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar

Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar

Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar.

28 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures