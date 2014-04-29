Travelling with a voting machine
Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A worker collects electronic voting machines (EVM) from a strongroom at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside Indian security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Members of election duty staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of election duty staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polling officers gather to collect electronic voting machines (EVM) from an election material distribution centre inside a stadium ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Workers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) in a trunk as Indian security personnel stand guard at an election material distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Election staff check an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Election staff check an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the election staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) through a tea garden on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A polling officer carrying her child learns the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Jamri village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Jamri village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A polling officer seals an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the end of voting at a polling station in Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A polling officer seals an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the end of voting at a polling station in Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers use a cardboard sheet to take shelter from the heat as they check electronic voting machines after collecting them from a distribution centre in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Polling officers carrying electronic voting machines board a boat to reach their assigned polling stations as security personnel stand guard in Laikadhudia, in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to a polling station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from a distribution centre at Leh district of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from a distribution centre at Leh district of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Polling officers check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre in the central Indian city of Bhopal April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Polling officers check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre in the central Indian city of Bhopal April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Tea plantation workers watch as an election officer demonstrates how to use an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during an awareness program at a tea plantation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Siliguri March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
