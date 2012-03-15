Travelogue: Puerto Rico
People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held in the U.S. in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held in the U.S. in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico March 31, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico March 31, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Ciales square in Ciales, Puerto Rico November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Ciales square in Ciales, Puerto Rico November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series game in Carolina, Puerto Rico February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series game in Carolina, Puerto Rico February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers...more
Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers union protested on the ninth day of a fiscal crisis in the local government that has left 95,000 public workers in the streets. The union's purpose was to disrupt the schedules of tourists and cargo trucks so as to exert pressure on the government to resolve the crisis. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race final at the Mayaguez Central American and Caribbean games in Lajas city, Puerto Rico July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez )
A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race final at the Mayaguez Central American and Caribbean games in Lajas city, Puerto Rico July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez )
A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of their Pool D World Baseball Classic game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of their Pool D World Baseball Classic game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a march called by civil organizations after the U.S. Navy announced it would resume bombing exercises on Vieques island. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a march called by civil organizations after the U.S. Navy announced it would resume bombing exercises on Vieques island. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Next Slideshows
First cloned Pashmina goat
Noori is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat.
Iditarod race across Alaska
A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
The wallet-friendly ride
As fuel prices soar and the weather warms, more adults are rediscovering bicycling.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.