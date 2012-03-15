Edition:
Travelogue: Puerto Rico

<p>People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held in the U.S. in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico March 31, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Ciales square in Ciales, Puerto Rico November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series game in Carolina, Puerto Rico February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers union protested on the ninth day of a fiscal crisis in the local government that has left 95,000 public workers in the streets. The union's purpose was to disrupt the schedules of tourists and cargo trucks so as to exert pressure on the government to resolve the crisis. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

<p>A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

<p>A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race final at the Mayaguez Central American and Caribbean games in Lajas city, Puerto Rico July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez )</p>

<p>A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

<p>Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of their Pool D World Baseball Classic game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

<p>A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a march called by civil organizations after the U.S. Navy announced it would resume bombing exercises on Vieques island. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

