Travels in the debt crisis
Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro
Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on...more
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011....more
A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at...more
A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker
