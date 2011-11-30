Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2011 | 11:10am IST

Travels in the debt crisis

<p>Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
1 / 30
<p>Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 30
<p>The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro</p>

The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro

Close
4 / 30
<p>Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana </p>

Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

Close
5 / 30
<p>French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 30
<p>A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 30
<p>(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
8 / 30
<p>A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 30
<p>A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr </p>

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
10 / 30
<p>An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 30
<p>An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on Capitol Hill, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on...more

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on Capitol Hill, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 30
<p>U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 30
<p>A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 30
<p>Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
15 / 30
<p>Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
16 / 30
<p>Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
<p>Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
18 / 30
<p>Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011....more

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
19 / 30
<p>A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 30
<p>People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro </p>

People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
21 / 30
<p>A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 30
<p>Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis </p>

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 30
<p>A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
24 / 30
<p>(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at...more

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
25 / 30
<p>A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
26 / 30
<p>A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
27 / 30
<p>A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
28 / 30
<p>A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
29 / 30
<p>A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker </p>

A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Protesters storm British embassy

Protesters storm British embassy

Next Slideshows

Protesters storm British embassy

Protesters storm British embassy

Iranian protesters stormed two British Embassy compounds in Tehran, smashing windows and burning the British flag during a rally to protest against sanctions...

30 Nov 2011
Rise and fall of Hermain Cain

Rise and fall of Hermain Cain

One-time Republican front runner Herman Cain announced he was reassessing the future of his campaign after a woman accused him of having a 13-year affair.

30 Nov 2011
Norway's silent island

Norway's silent island

Psychiatrists have concluded that Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is criminally insane. A look at Utoeya island, still pockmarked with bullet...

29 Nov 2011
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egyptians vote in their first election since toppling Mubarak.

29 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast