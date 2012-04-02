Edition:
Trayvon Martin tributes

<p>Camryn Thomas sits on a curb with her protest sign before a march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Demonstrators march during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Hollis Henry walks with his children, of Maryland, during an NAACP march and rally in front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Demonstrator Margarette Gabriel shouts while holding a sign during a rally to protest the reaction to Trayvon Martin's death in Miami, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Rayshon Rogers stands with his protest sign before a march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A man wears a packet of Skittles candy during a protest rally demanding justice for the killing of black teenager Trayvon Martin in Miami, Florida April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Quimani Cobb, 11, holds a sign while taking part in the Seattle Unite 1000 Hoodies rally for Trayvon Martin at Westlake Park in Seattle, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcus Donner </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>U.S. Representative Bobby Rush, a prominent civil rights activist during the 1960s, pulls on the hood of a gray sweatshirt, during a floor speech in the House of Representatives in Washington, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Members of the New York City Council wear "hoodie" sweatshirts as they stand together on the steps of City Hall in New York, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A street sign advertising an upcoming march and rally displays a message stating "Justice for Trayvon" on a side street in Sanford, Florida, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, parents of Trayvon Martin, are comforted by U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee as they speak at a public forum on their son's case, on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Thousands of demonstrators sing the words, "We are all one," while raising their fingers and holding images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin at a protest called A Million Hoodies March in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Kareem Marshall, 25, of Berkeley, California, holds a sign during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Protesters wear shirts quoting President Obama during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A young man carries a container to collect donations for the family of black teenager Trayvon Martin during a rally demanding justice for his killing in Miami, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Protesters hold up signs during an NAACP march and rally in front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Traffic is blocked by participants of the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Demonstrators hold up bags of Skittles candy during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A demonstrator holds a bag of Skittles during the Seattle Unite 1000 Hoodies rally for Trayvon Martin at Westlake Park in Seattle, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcus Donner </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Protesters rally on the steps of City Hall during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Ebony Fay holds up a sign during rally preceding the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Dorothy Smith (L) and Amy Filmore sing in church before Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers a sermon about the death of Trayvon Martin at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A woman holds a sign before the start of a Million Hoodies March, which is to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death of unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Rally attendees protest the shooting that led to the death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin during a rally in Miami, Florida April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>A teenager mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

<p>Soyini Forde holds her sign aloft during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Monday, April 02, 2012

