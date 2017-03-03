Edition:
Triage in a Mosul field hospital

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

