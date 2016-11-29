Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 12:10am IST

Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda, on the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2016. Uganda rejected on Tuesday charges by rights group Amnesty International that its security forces carried out extra-judicial killings during clashes with the royal guards of a tribal king at the weekend. REUTERS/James Akena

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda, on the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2016. Uganda rejected on Tuesday charges by rights group Amnesty International that its security forces carried out extra-judicial killings during clashes with the royal guards of a tribal king at the weekend. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
1 / 11
Assault rifles and other weapons are displayed to the media after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Officials say at least 46 guards and 16 police died when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, near Uganda's border with Congo. Mumbere was detained and has now been charged with murder. REUTERS/James Akena

Assault rifles and other weapons are displayed to the media after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Officials say at least 46 guards and 16 police died when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Assault rifles and other weapons are displayed to the media after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Officials say at least 46 guards and 16 police died when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, near Uganda's border with Congo. Mumbere was detained and has now been charged with murder. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
2 / 11
Joint security officers hold their weapons during a search of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. "Security forces were being attacked. They had to defend themselves, they had to protect themselves," Jeje Odongo, Uganda's internal affairs minister, told a press conference in the capital, Kampala. "Security agencies ... do not have a shoot-to-kill policy. What happened is a situation of self-defense." REUTERS/James Akena

Joint security officers hold their weapons during a search of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. "Security forces were being attacked. They had to defend themselves, they had to protect themselves," Jeje Odongo, Uganda's internal affairs...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Joint security officers hold their weapons during a search of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. "Security forces were being attacked. They had to defend themselves, they had to protect themselves," Jeje Odongo, Uganda's internal affairs minister, told a press conference in the capital, Kampala. "Security agencies ... do not have a shoot-to-kill policy. What happened is a situation of self-defense." REUTERS/James Akena
Close
3 / 11
A police officer takes a picture of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. Uganda has several tribal kings, who have a largely ceremonial role with some modest regional powers. REUTERS/James Akena

A police officer takes a picture of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. Uganda has several...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A police officer takes a picture of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. Uganda has several tribal kings, who have a largely ceremonial role with some modest regional powers. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
4 / 11
Uganda security agencies surround a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. The latest unrest started shortly after Uganda's disputed presidential elections in February. Voters in the area overwhelmingly favored Kizza Besigye, who ran against long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni. Museveni was declared the winner, but Besigye rejected the results and his supporters insist he won the overall poll. REUTERS/James Akena

Uganda security agencies surround a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. The latest unrest started shortly after Uganda's disputed presidential elections in February. Voters in the area overwhelmingly favored Kizza Besigye, who ran against...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Uganda security agencies surround a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. The latest unrest started shortly after Uganda's disputed presidential elections in February. Voters in the area overwhelmingly favored Kizza Besigye, who ran against long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni. Museveni was declared the winner, but Besigye rejected the results and his supporters insist he won the overall poll. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
5 / 11
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed. On Monday, Amnesty International accused security forces of using disproportionate force, saying "many people appear to have been summarily shot dead". The rights group said the government should ensure that "police and soldiers observe restraint and desist from extra-judicial executions." REUTERS/James Akena

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed. On Monday, Amnesty International accused security forces of using disproportionate force, saying "many people appear to have been summarily shot dead". The rights group said the government...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed. On Monday, Amnesty International accused security forces of using disproportionate force, saying "many people appear to have been summarily shot dead". The rights group said the government should ensure that "police and soldiers observe restraint and desist from extra-judicial executions." REUTERS/James Akena
Close
6 / 11
A Uganda policeman holds his weapon during a search at one of the Rwenzururu kingdom royal guard huts. International rights watchdog Human Rights Watch also said on Monday that the government needed to investigate the conduct of security forces during the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena

A Uganda policeman holds his weapon during a search at one of the Rwenzururu kingdom royal guard huts. International rights watchdog Human Rights Watch also said on Monday that the government needed to investigate the conduct of security forces...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Uganda policeman holds his weapon during a search at one of the Rwenzururu kingdom royal guard huts. International rights watchdog Human Rights Watch also said on Monday that the government needed to investigate the conduct of security forces during the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
7 / 11
Petrol bomb bottles and other weapons found when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Some opposition officials and critics have accused Museveni's government of provoking unrest in the region as punishment for its support for Besigye. REUTERS/James Akena

Petrol bomb bottles and other weapons found when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Some opposition officials and critics have accused Museveni's government of provoking unrest in the region as punishment for its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Petrol bomb bottles and other weapons found when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Some opposition officials and critics have accused Museveni's government of provoking unrest in the region as punishment for its support for Besigye. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
8 / 11
A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison until Dec. 13, when he returns to court, according to Solomon Muyita, spokesman for Uganda's judiciary. Since his arrest he had been held at a prison in Jinja, a town in eastern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison until Dec. 13, when he returns to court, according to Solomon Muyita, spokesman for Uganda's judiciary. Since his arrest he had been held at a prison in Jinja, a town in eastern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
9 / 11
A Uganda policeman walks past assault rifles and other weapons found in the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Odongo told the press conference 149 of Mumbere's guards had also been arrested following the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena

A Uganda policeman walks past assault rifles and other weapons found in the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Odongo told the press conference 149 of Mumbere's guards had also been arrested following the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Uganda policeman walks past assault rifles and other weapons found in the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Odongo told the press conference 149 of Mumbere's guards had also been arrested following the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
10 / 11
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. REUTERS/James Akena

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cuba's long lines for Castro

Next Slideshows

Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cubans wait for hours to pay tribute to revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana.

29 Nov 2016
The top 10 business stories of 2016

The top 10 business stories of 2016

The 10 business stories most likely to be remembered from the year 2016.

29 Nov 2016
Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

As Canada looks to approves Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion the battle against hardening opposition amongst some communities along its planned...

29 Nov 2016
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...

28 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast