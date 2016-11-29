Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison...more

A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison until Dec. 13, when he returns to court, according to Solomon Muyita, spokesman for Uganda's judiciary. Since his arrest he had been held at a prison in Jinja, a town in eastern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

