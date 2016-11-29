Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near...more
Assault rifles and other weapons are displayed to the media after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Officials say at least 46 guards and 16 police died when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere,...more
Joint security officers hold their weapons during a search of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. "Security forces were being attacked. They had to defend themselves, they had to protect themselves," Jeje Odongo, Uganda's internal affairs...more
A police officer takes a picture of a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. Uganda has several...more
Uganda security agencies surround a royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere. The latest unrest started shortly after Uganda's disputed presidential elections in February. Voters in the area overwhelmingly favored Kizza Besigye, who ran against...more
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed. On Monday, Amnesty International accused security forces of using disproportionate force, saying "many people appear to have been summarily shot dead". The rights group said the government...more
A Uganda policeman holds his weapon during a search at one of the Rwenzururu kingdom royal guard huts. International rights watchdog Human Rights Watch also said on Monday that the government needed to investigate the conduct of security forces...more
Petrol bomb bottles and other weapons found when the security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Some opposition officials and critics have accused Museveni's government of provoking unrest in the region as punishment for its...more
A Uganda military stands guard on a hilltop during a search of royal guard facility to Charles Wesley Mumbere. Mumbere, who was detained by security on Sunday after his palace was stormed, was charged with murder on Tuesday and transferred to prison...more
A Uganda policeman walks past assault rifles and other weapons found in the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere. Odongo told the press conference 149 of Mumbere's guards had also been arrested following the clashes. REUTERS/James Akena
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search. REUTERS/James Akena
