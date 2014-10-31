Edition:
Trick or Treat

A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

1 / 30
Participants wearing make-up and costumes pose during Halloween night in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2 / 30
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a halloween party at a school in Bangkok, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

3 / 30
Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford (L) and Hoda Kotb dressed as Saturday Night Live characters Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4 / 30
Matt Lauer, (R) dress as the Saturday Night Live character "Pat" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. With Lauer is actress Julia Sweeney (C ) who portrayed the character Pat on Saturday Night Live. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

5 / 30
Host Natalie Morales falls whiled dressed as the Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallaghee during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

6 / 30
Hosts Willie Geist and Tamron Hall dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "the Spartan Cheerleaders" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

7 / 30
Hosts from L-R: Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "Mom Jeans" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

8 / 30
President Obama poses with employees during Halloween at Gregg's Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

9 / 30
Participants, wearing make-up and costumes, pose during Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

10 / 30
Two-year-old Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpkins before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

11 / 30
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

12 / 30
People dressed as a Hershey's chocolate bar and a pumpkin celebrate Halloween on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market's opening bell in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

13 / 30
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

14 / 30
Participants wearing costumes walk along a main street during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

15 / 30
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

16 / 30
A man wearing personal protective equipment as a Halloween costume, stands in front of the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

17 / 30
Actors depicting a subway vigilante and a mole person, a mythical mutant creature born in the New York City subway system, inside a scene of a 1970's New York City subway car at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

18 / 30
A participant in costume poses for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

19 / 30
A visitor to a house covered in Halloween decorations stands in the scene and poses for a photo in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

20 / 30
A participant wearing a costume poses for a picture before the start of a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

21 / 30
An actor depicting a woman terrorized by cockroaches in a derelict New York City apartment lobby is seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

22 / 30
An actor, depicting 1970's New York serial killer David Berkowitz known as "Son of Sam", and the demon dog which Berkowitz said told him to kill his six victims, are seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

23 / 30
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

24 / 30
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

25 / 30
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

26 / 30
Spectators, dressed in costumes, wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

27 / 30
Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

28 / 30
A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

29 / 30
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

30 / 30
