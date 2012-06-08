Edition:
Triple Crown hopeful retires

<p>Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another walks with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. I'll Have Another would have attempted to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win racing's coveted Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another walks with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. I'll Have Another would have attempted to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win racing's coveted Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is walked into Barn 9 after a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is walked into Barn 9 after a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another walks with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another walks with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Trainer Doug O'Neill (R) stands with owner Paul Reddam (L) before bringing out Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another to a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Trainer Doug O'Neill (R) stands with owner Paul Reddam (L) before bringing out Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another to a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Trainer Doug O'Neill works on the leg of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Trainer Doug O'Neill works on the leg of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands in the background as trainer Doug O'Neill (L) looks on while owner J. Paul Reddam hugs a groom after it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another stands in the background as trainer Doug O'Neill (L) looks on while owner J. Paul Reddam hugs a groom after it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is walked into Barn 9 after a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is walked into Barn 9 after a press conference announcing that he will be scratched from the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts while trainer Doug O'Neill looks on at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts while trainer Doug O'Neill looks on at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another walks away after being bathed while trainer Doug O'Neill looks on at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another walks away after being bathed while trainer Doug O'Neill looks on at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is bathed after morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Trainer of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another Doug O'Neill (R) looks on as I'll Have Another is washed at his barn after galloping during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Trainer of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another Doug O'Neill (R) looks on as I'll Have Another is washed at his barn after galloping during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another gallops on the track with exercise rider Jonny Garcia aboard, during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Trainer of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another, Doug O'Neill, (R) and assistant trainer Jack Sisterson watch morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Trainer of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another, Doug O'Neill, (R) and assistant trainer Jack Sisterson watch morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is washed after galloping on the track during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another is washed after galloping on the track during a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another, led by Benjamin Perez, pauses to look out a window in its barn following a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another, led by Benjamin Perez, pauses to look out a window in its barn following a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

