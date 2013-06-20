Tropical Storm Barry
A man stands next to a car stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains during the early afternoon on Thursday after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall...more
A man stands next to a car stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains during the early afternoon on Thursday after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall and traveled inland, away from Mexico's major oil installations. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A woman scoops floodwater into a pail to remove it from her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A woman scoops floodwater into a pail to remove it from her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A man holds a poster on a flooded street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A man holds a poster on a flooded street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A man places sandbags on a street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A man places sandbags on a street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
The inside of a car stuck on a flooded street is seen in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
The inside of a car stuck on a flooded street is seen in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Men push a taxi stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Men push a taxi stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A woman pours floodwater out of her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A woman pours floodwater out of her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers sweep a street as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Workers sweep a street as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Women carry umbrellas as they walk in the rain at a market in Mexico City June 20, 2013. Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall on Thursday along the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, the U.S....more
Women carry umbrellas as they walk in the rain at a market in Mexico City June 20, 2013. Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall on Thursday along the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man sells coffee to women as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man sells coffee to women as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Haze blankets Singapore
Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels as smoke from land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state.
Paris Air Show
The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.
Flooding in India
Heavy monsoon rains have swollen several rivers.
Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka
India fights Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales for a berth in the final.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.