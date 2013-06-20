Edition:
Tropical Storm Barry

<p>A man stands next to a car stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains during the early afternoon on Thursday after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall and traveled inland, away from Mexico's major oil installations. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

Friday, June 21, 2013

<p>A woman scoops floodwater into a pail to remove it from her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>A man holds a poster on a flooded street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>A man places sandbags on a street in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>The inside of a car stuck on a flooded street is seen in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>Men push a taxi stuck on a flooded street in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>A woman pours floodwater out of her house in Banderilla in the state of Veracruz June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Workers sweep a street as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>Women carry umbrellas as they walk in the rain at a market in Mexico City June 20, 2013. Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall on Thursday along the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>A man sells coffee to women as it rains in Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

