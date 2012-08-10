Edition:
India
Fri Aug 10, 2012

Tropical storm Ernesto

<p>A woman tries to recover a piece of furniture that is being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. Tropical Storm Ernesto skirted the coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, sending wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations. Mexico's government downgraded a hurricane warning for the coast of Veracruz to a tropical storm warning and the NHC said further weakening was expected as Ernesto moved over mountainous terrain on the mainland. However, torrential rain and flooding was expected in Veracruz and authorities reported two deaths </p>

Friday, August 10, 2012

<p>A man carries a set of plastic chairs that had been washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

<p>People try to salvage the furniture of their food stand as it is being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soldiers patrol the area after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>Residents walk past swaying palm trees following the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A soldier removes fallen branches from a beach after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz</p>

<p>A view of a damaged gas station after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>Soldiers stand next to a boat and debris after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A resident walks past swaying palm trees following the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A woman sits on her bicycle in the rain, as Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on the Mexican coast, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

