Trouble in Greek paradise

The village of Fira is pictured during sunset on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Tourists sunbathe on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A cash machine is unable to dispense money on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
People watch the sun set in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pensioners queue to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman relaxes in a swimming pool in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A tourist takes a selfie in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A man reacts after failing to get money from an ATM on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Tourists sunbathe on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A tourist sunbathes on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Tourists take holiday pictures in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists buy water from a vendor on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Donkey rides are advertised near the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A tourist shakes her towel on the Red Beach of the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A man tends to his plants in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Tourist photograph the sunrise at the airport terminal on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists walk past a sign advertising food in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A tourist sunbathes on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
