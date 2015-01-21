Trouble in Yemen
Houthi fighters ride a truck while patrolling a street in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A military vehicle belonging to the presidential guards, which was seized by Houthi fighters during clashes, is seen outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter stands atop an armored vehicle, which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the house of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi fighter screens members of the Yemeni presidential guards who are wearing civilian clothes, as they leave the presidential palace with their belongings in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters ride a military truck outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun atop a military vehicle, seized from the presidential guards during clashes, outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters sit at a post taken from presidential guards after clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter mans a checkpoint on a road leading to the U.S embassy in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks past damaged shops outside a Presidential Guards barracks on a mountain overlooking Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters sit on top of a military truck which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the army's command centre in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi fighters walk outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters ride in a truck on a street leading to the Republican Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter checks a car at a checkpoint on a road leading to the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past a van burnt down during clashes between Houthi fighters and Presidential Guard troops near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters take up position on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Presidential troops block a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is seen positioned outside the house of President Hadi during clashes near the house and the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man carries his belongings as he flees from an area near the near the Presidential Palace while Houthi fighters and Presidential Protection Forces clash in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is positioned on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tank from the presidential guard is seen at a barrack taken over by Houthi fighters, on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters operate a checkpoint on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter wears a traditional dagger with a picture of a slain comrade as he poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the presidential guards stands on an armoured personnel carrier blocking a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A military vehicle belonging to Houthi fighters is positioned on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Portraits of now elderly survivors of the Nazi concentration camp, as the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month.
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.
Ghosts of Auschwitz
Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.
Funeral for Hezbollah members
Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.