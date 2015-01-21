Edition:
Trouble in Yemen

Houthi fighters ride a truck while patrolling a street in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A military vehicle belonging to the presidential guards, which was seized by Houthi fighters during clashes, is seen outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Houthi fighter stands atop an armored vehicle, which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the house of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Houthi fighter screens members of the Yemeni presidential guards who are wearing civilian clothes, as they leave the presidential palace with their belongings in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters ride a military truck outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun atop a military vehicle, seized from the presidential guards during clashes, outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters sit at a post taken from presidential guards after clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Houthi fighter mans a checkpoint on a road leading to the U.S embassy in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A Houthi fighter walks past damaged shops outside a Presidential Guards barracks on a mountain overlooking Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Houthi fighters sit on top of a military truck which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the army's command centre in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters walk outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters ride in a truck on a street leading to the Republican Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A Houthi fighter checks a car at a checkpoint on a road leading to the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
People walk past a van burnt down during clashes between Houthi fighters and Presidential Guard troops near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Houthi fighters take up position on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Presidential troops block a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is seen positioned outside the house of President Hadi during clashes near the house and the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man carries his belongings as he flees from an area near the near the Presidential Palace while Houthi fighters and Presidential Protection Forces clash in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is positioned on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A tank from the presidential guard is seen at a barrack taken over by Houthi fighters, on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Houthi fighters operate a checkpoint on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A Houthi fighter wears a traditional dagger with a picture of a slain comrade as he poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A member of the presidential guards stands on an armoured personnel carrier blocking a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A military vehicle belonging to Houthi fighters is positioned on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A Houthi fighter poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
