Pictures | Tue Dec 20, 2016 | 8:40pm IST

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Policemen investigate the scene where a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A fire fighter stands beside the truck. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A placard reading "Why?". REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police and fire fighters stand beside the truck. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Policemen investigate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Flowers and posters are placed at the scene. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A man lights a candle near the scene. The note reads "In us you continue living - Berliner". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Firefighters stand beside a truck. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A placard reading "The heart of Berlin was hit" is placed in Berlinl. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Parts of a Christmas market decoration stick in the windscreen of the truck. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A general view shows the site where the truck plowed through a crowd at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A German police officer looks into the truck. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A truck is seen near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A general view shows the site where a truck plowed through a crowd at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Rescuers inspect a truck. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police investigators cover a victim. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police investigators inspect a truck. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Covered dead bodies lie on the ground of a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
An injured man is pushed to an ambulance. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police stand guard near a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A damaged windscreen of a truck is pictured. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A survivor of an accident with a Polish truck is rescued on a stretcher. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
An official stands beside the truck. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People believed to be survivors of an accident with a truck are seen on a Berlin firefighters' bus. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
German police officers inspect a Polish truck. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A person is carried into an ambulance. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A German police investigator rests at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police and emergency workers are at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police stand guard at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police work near the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A firefighter walks in front of a truck at the site of an accident. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
