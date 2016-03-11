Trudeau goes to Washington
President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in an arrival ceremony for Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama (R), First lady Michelle Obama (2L), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2R) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (L) wave from the balcony after the official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10,...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toasts President Barack Obama during a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Michelle Obama (R) and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (L) laugh at the official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, sits during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama holds a baby while he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) greet the audience during the arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama (L) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) are seen on the South Lawn of the White House during the arrival ceremony in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama escorts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) as they depart after an official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the audience snaps a picture as she attends the official welcoming ceremony for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stand together during an official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A wild squirrel runs down the White House colonnade behind President Barack Obama as he pauses during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016....more
The wreath Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (not pictured) placed at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice is seen after a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (C), and Canadian Minister of Defense Harjit Singh Sajjan (L) pause to reflect at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice during a wreath-placing ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) crosses himself after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (2ndR) greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, during an official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Barack Obama (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk back to the Oval Office after participating in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
