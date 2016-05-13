Trudeau visits Fort McMurray
The devastated neighbourhood of Beacon Hill is seen after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (L) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flies over devastation from a wildfire during a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks into a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
An aerial view of the burned forest in the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) look over a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13,...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (R) and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (L) look over a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort...more
Justin Trudeau takes a helicopter tour of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Justin Trudeau receives a briefing at the Regional Emergency Operation Centre during a visit to view of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason...more
An aerial view of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Justin Trudeau takes a helicopter tour of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
An aerial view of the neighborhoods devastated in the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
The devastated neighbourhood of Beacon Hill is seen after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen look over the devastation after a wildfire during a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Next Slideshows
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
Chile's angry students
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education.
Cracking the brass ceiling
Some of the women who hold senior positions in the U.S. military.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.