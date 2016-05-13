Edition:
Trudeau visits Fort McMurray

The devastated neighbourhood of Beacon Hill is seen after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (L) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flies over devastation from a wildfire during a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks into a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
An aerial view of the burned forest in the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (R) look over a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (R) and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen (L) look over a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Justin Trudeau takes a helicopter tour of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Justin Trudeau receives a briefing at the Regional Emergency Operation Centre during a visit to view of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
An aerial view of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Justin Trudeau takes a helicopter tour of the devastation caused by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
An aerial view of the neighborhoods devastated in the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city is seen during Justin Trudeau's helicopter tour in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
The devastated neighbourhood of Beacon Hill is seen after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allen look over the devastation after a wildfire during a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
The devastated neighbourhood of Abasand is shown in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
