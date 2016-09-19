Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 12:03am IST

Trump and Clinton: 50 days to go

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 15
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) carries an umbrella as he boards his plane to fly to a campaign event in Florida from Laguardia Airport in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) carries an umbrella as he boards his plane to fly to a campaign event in Florida from Laguardia Airport in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) carries an umbrella as he boards his plane to fly to a campaign event in Florida from Laguardia Airport in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
4 / 15
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton waits before coming to the stage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton waits before coming to the stage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton waits before coming to the stage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
5 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
6 / 15
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump receives a plaque at a campaign event with members of The Remembrance Project, a group formed to honor and remember Americans killed by illegal aliens, in Houston, Texas, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump receives a plaque at a campaign event with members of The Remembrance Project, a group formed to honor and remember Americans killed by illegal aliens, in Houston, Texas, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump receives a plaque at a campaign event with members of The Remembrance Project, a group formed to honor and remember Americans killed by illegal aliens, in Houston, Texas, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
8 / 15
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
10 / 15
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters about the explosion in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, as she arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters about the explosion in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, as she arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters about the explosion in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, as she arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
11 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to protesters before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to protesters before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to protesters before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 15
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States September 15, 2016, as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States September 15, 2016, as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States September 15, 2016, as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
13 / 15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
14 / 15
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane flies over New York city, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane flies over New York city, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane flies over New York city, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
15 / 15
