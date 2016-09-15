Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 4:55am IST

Trump and Clinton flying high

Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III adjusts his plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III adjusts his plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III adjusts his plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III (L) gets some help as he prepares to launch his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III (L) gets some help as he prepares to launch his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III (L) gets some help as he prepares to launch his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III holds up his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III holds up his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III holds up his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III carries his remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III carries his remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III carries his remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III prepares to fly his plane resembling Donald Trump in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III prepares to fly his plane resembling Donald Trump in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III prepares to fly his plane resembling Donald Trump in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
Remote control airplanes in the shape of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wait to be flown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control airplanes in the shape of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wait to be flown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control airplanes in the shape of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wait to be flown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 16
Bill Paul helps remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launch a model plane creation resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bill Paul helps remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launch a model plane creation resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Bill Paul helps remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launch a model plane creation resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III touches up the chin after a rough landing of his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III touches up the chin after a rough landing of his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III touches up the chin after a rough landing of his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 16
A remote control plane resembling Donald Trump comes in to land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote control plane resembling Donald Trump comes in to land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A remote control plane resembling Donald Trump comes in to land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 16
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launches his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launches his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launches his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
Remote control planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fly over surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fly over surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fly over surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
A remote control plane plane resembling Hillary Clinton get set for takeoff. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote control plane plane resembling Hillary Clinton get set for takeoff. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A remote control plane plane resembling Hillary Clinton get set for takeoff. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 16
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III flies his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III flies his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III flies his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
A remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton flies along the beach and past surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton flies along the beach and past surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton flies along the beach and past surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Farewell! Ganesha

Farewell! Ganesha

Next Slideshows

Farewell! Ganesha

Farewell! Ganesha

Photos of people bidding farewell to Hindu elephant god, marking end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India.

15 Sep 2016
Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with strong winds and rain, in what has been described as the strongest storm of the year globally.

15 Sep 2016
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.

15 Sep 2016
Stranded on a Greek island

Stranded on a Greek island

Migrant conditions deteriorate as the population swelled to three times capacity at a Greek island camp this summer.

15 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast