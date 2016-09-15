Trump and Clinton flying high
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III adjusts his plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III (L) gets some help as he prepares to launch his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III holds up his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III carries his remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III prepares to fly his plane resembling Donald Trump in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control airplanes in the shape of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wait to be flown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bill Paul helps remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launch a model plane creation resembling Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III touches up the chin after a rough landing of his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A remote control plane resembling Donald Trump comes in to land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III launches his plane resembling Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fly over surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A remote control plane plane resembling Hillary Clinton get set for takeoff. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Remote control plane builder Otto Diefffenbach III flies his planes resembling Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A remote control plane resembling Hillary Clinton flies along the beach and past surfers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
