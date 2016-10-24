Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 3:55am IST

Trump and the media

A journalist records a video from screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump jeer reporters during Trump's remarks to a campaign rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump jeer and photograph reporters after a campaign rally with Trump in Naples, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A supporter for Donald Trump (R) pushes a photographer's camera while waiting in line outside Sacramento International Jet Center for a campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Donald Trump and his running mate Indiana Governor Mike Pence speak to reporters aboard Trump's plane as they travel between campaign stops in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A woman yells "Kill the media" before Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump scream and gesture at members of the media in a press area at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Reporters yell questions at Donald Trump after he stated that he believes President Barack Obama was born in the United States at a campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A media member gets off a media charter plane following Donald Trump in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump talks with a journalist before Trump's rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A Secret Service member uses a metal detector wand on a member of the media in the basement before Donald Trump's Republican Leadership Initiative round table meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Reuters photographer Mike Blake (R) chats to a man at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Costa Mesa, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The media sit in buggies as they wait for Donald Trump on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump (R) puts his finger in front of his mouth and tells former Governor Jeb Bush (L) to "be quiet" as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A media member covering Donald Trump takes a photo of a rainbow on the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
An NBC tripod sits without a camera ahead of Donald Trump's event at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa. Trump has criticized the press at a number of events for not panning cameras to show the crowd. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
An anti-Donald Trump advertisement plays on a media bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A member of the media waits inside as he is checked by security at an event for Donald Trump in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
