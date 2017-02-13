Trump dominates awards season

Viola Davis praised August Wilson, who wrote the film that "Fences" was based on, when she won best supporting actress for her role in that filme at the SAG Awards. "What August did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color," she said at the podium. "And sometimes we don't have to shake the world and move the world and create anything that is going to be in the history book. The fact that we breathed and lived a life and was a god to our children, just that, means that we have a story and it deserves to be told. We deserve to be in the canon of any -- in the center of any narrative that's written out there. And that's what August did. He elevated my father, my mother, my uncles who had eighth and fifth grade educations, and he just encapsulated them in history." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

