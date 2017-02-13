Trump dominates awards season
Hip-hop pioneers A Tribe Called Quest performed a politically charged medley at the Grammy Awards with nominee Anderson Paak and Busta Rhymes, who called out to "Agent Orange," a nickname for Trump, sarcastically thanking him for his "unsuccessful...more
While accepting her Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade," Beyonce said: "My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To...more
Skip Marley and Katy Perry, wearing an armband that said "Persist", performed "Chained to the Rhythm" at Grammy Awards as a giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage. With a refrain of "We think we're free," the song's...more
Meryl Streep turned her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes into a scathing attack on Trump: "There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good ... It was that...more
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy TV actress at the SAG Awards for playing flawed fictional President Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire "Veep," spoke out about Trump's immigration ban: "I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an...more
Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his role in independent drama "Moonlight," noted that he is the Muslim son of a mother who is a Christian minister. "She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted...more
Viola Davis praised August Wilson, who wrote the film that "Fences" was based on, when she won best supporting actress for her role in that filme at the SAG Awards. "What August did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a...more
Before she presented the Grammy for Best New Artist to Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez said, "At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever," she said. "As Toni Morrison once said, this is precisely the time when artists...more
Emma Stone made a veiled reference to President Trump in her acceptance speech for best actress for "La La Land" at the BAFTAs. "In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive...more
Ahead of the main Grammy Awards show, Chance the Rapper won a Grammy for best rap performance, wearing a black hoodie with "Obama" on the back and "thank you" on the front. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
In a more comic vein, Grammys host James Corden launched the show with a rap: "Live it all up because this is the best, and with President Trump we don't know what comes next." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, in her introduction for The Weeknd's performance at the Grammys, showed support for those protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. "We could really use this excitement at a pipeline protest, guys,"...more
