Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 9:55pm IST

Trump fortune telling machine

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession in their near future. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession in their near future. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters and the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters and the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 15
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a "misfortune". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a "misfortune". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 15
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future such as racial profiling and economic recession.' It's pretty funny," he added. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future such as racial profiling and economic recession.' It's pretty funny," he added. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not inaccurate what he is saying." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not inaccurate what he is saying." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 15
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag #trumpspeaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag #trumpspeaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right. All the orange, the little scowl, it's perfect," he said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right. All the orange, the little scowl, it's perfect," he said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 15
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 15
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Next Slideshows

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 88, said a palace statement.

13 Oct 2016
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

13 Oct 2016
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.

13 Oct 2016
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

13 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast