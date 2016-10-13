Trump fortune telling machine
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters...more
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a...more
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not...more
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right....more
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 88, said a palace statement.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing
Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.