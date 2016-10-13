Trump fortune telling machine

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right....more

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right. All the orange, the little scowl, it's perfect," he said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

