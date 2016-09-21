Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 22, 2016 | 1:25am IST

Trump goes to church

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 13
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 13
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 13
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 13
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 13
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Maze of mirrors

Maze of mirrors

Next Slideshows

Maze of mirrors

Maze of mirrors

Inside the kaleidoscopic installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin at the Copeland Park in south London.

21 Sep 2016
Masked in India

Masked in India

To celebrate, to protest or only to decorate - here is how masks are often used in India.

21 Sep 2016
Cheers to Oktoberfest

Cheers to Oktoberfest

A little rain set the mood for a heavy pour at the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.

20 Sep 2016
Uri attack

Uri attack

Gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, killing 18 soldiers.

20 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast